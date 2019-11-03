La Liga: Real Madrid held to goalless draw at home by Real Betis

Image Source : AP Real Madrid held to goalless draw at home by Real Betis

Real Madrid was held at home by Real Betis to 0-0 on Saturday, dropping points for the fifth time in 11 Spanish league games.

Madrid wasted the opportunity to move ahead of Barcelona and take the league lead. Madrid remained in second place, level on points with Barcelona after the leader lost at Levante 3-1. Madrid and Barcelona have a game still to play against one another on Dec. 18.

"We lost a very good chance to take the lead and set the tone for what's to come," Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said. "We pressured well at the start, but we took a step back and the goal wouldn't come."

Betis had won its visits to Santiago Bernabeu Stadium during the previous two seasons, 1-0 in 2017-18 and 2-0 last season.

Eden Hazard, who has scored once since joining Madrid on a club-record transfer from Chelsea, had a goal waived off after a video review for offsides early on.

Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles saved shots by Ramos in the first half and from Vinicius Jr. and Daniel Carvajal in stoppage time.

Nabil Fekir went closest for Betis when he volleyed just past the post in the 21st.

Betis is in 14th place.

Madrid hosts Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.