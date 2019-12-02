2019 Ballon D'or awards ceremony on December 3

Image Source : PTI Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have each won it five times

With the current football season reaching its mid-way point of the season, the eagerly awaited Ballon dOr awards are back to decide the best of the best.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi each having won it five times each, there are plenty of new challengers who are looking to be crowned the best footballer in the world on December 3. Considered to be the benchmark for any footballer, the Ballon d'Or award is given to the male player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year, based on voting by football journalists.

The Ballon d'Or awards have always been debated and discussed with a great deal of excitement by football fans around the world. The awards for 2019 will see a closely contested contest between the world's greatest footballers as 30 candidates from around the world and different leagues have been nominated for the award.

The Premier League leads the way having 15 out of the 30 shortlisted players in this list of the best footballers in the world. The wait is almost over and soon all will be revealed if the best player in the world plays for a Premier League club or will a player from another football league walk away with the Ballon d'Or and the title of the Best Footballer in the World.

Ballon d'Or 2019 Live streaming details...

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2019 take place?

The Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony will be held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Which channel will telecast the Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony live?

The Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony will not be telecasted on any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony?

The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony will be available on France Football's official website.

Here are the nominees...

Men's category

Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool), Sergio Aguero (ARG/Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (NED/Barcelona), Hugo Lloris (FRA/Tottenham), Dusan Tadic (SER/Ajax), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/PSG), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG/Liverpool), Donny van de Beek (NED/Ajax), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB/Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GER/Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus), Alisson (BRA/Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Juventus), Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid), Georginio Wijnaldum (NED/Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (POR/Manchester City), Son Heung-min (KOR/Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (BRA/Liverpool), Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona), Riyad Mahrez (ALG/Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN/Napoli), Antoine Griezmann (FRA/Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool), Eden Hazard (BEL/Real Madrid), Marquinhos (BRA/Paris-SG), Raheem Sterling (ENG/Manchester City), Joao Félix(POR/Atletico Madrid)

Women's category

Sam Kerr (AUS/Chelsea), Ellen White (ENG/Manchester City), Nilla Fischer (SWE/Linkopings), Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon), Lucy Bronze(ENG/Lyon), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal), Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER/Lyon), Pernille Harder (DEN/Wolfsburg), Sarah Bouhaddi (FRA/Lyon), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC), Lieke Martens (NED/Barcelona), Sari van Veenendal (NED/Atletico Madrid), Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon), Rose Lavelle(USA/Washington Spirit), Marta (BRA/Orlando Pride), Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Lyon), Kosovare Asllani (SWE/CD Tacon), Sofia Jakobsson (SWE/CD Tacon), Tobin Heath (USA/Portland Thorns)