Gymnast Sanyukta Kale stamps her authority with 5 golds in Khelo India Youth Games

To promote the popularity of sporting events in India, home minister of the country Amit Shah unveiled the Khelo India Youth Games. The sole motive of this event is to promote local talent who can go on to achieve medals for India on the national and international stage. Taking everybody by surprise, Maharashtra's Sanyukta Kale won all the five gold medals which were up for grabs in rhythmic gymnastics.

Sanyukta opened up on her journey and said "I vividly remember that I wanted to be in sports. The only confusion was that I didn't know which one to choose. It all came to a standstill once I discovered rhythmic gymnastics, I instantly knew that I wanted to pursue it. This was all like magic". The 16-year-old Maharashtrian girl has tried her hands at different other sports including tennis, football, and cricket. Archana Kale, Sanyukta's mother said that she had huge expectations from her daughter but what she has achieved now was something she never dreamt of. "I am still absorbing it. I thank all the people responsible for making me a champion," added Archana Kale.

This victory has motivated Sanyukta who believes this is just the stepping stone in her journey. She has this huge dream of representing India and winning a medal for the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Just like a grateful student, Sanyukta gave all the credits to her Guru and said "I thank my guru Pooja Surve for all the medals I won. She has only honed me into a champion, a lot of effort has also gone into becoming the gymnast that I am today".