Kho Kho gaining prominence, becomes career option for many: KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal

Image Source : KKFI KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for their continual efforts in promoting the sport.

Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal has expressed his delight over the sport being included in the quota for government jobs. He believes that this will help Kho Kho being recognised as a career option among the players.

Mittal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for their efforts in promoting the sport. Sarika Kale, India's leading Kho Kho player, was honoured with Arjuna Award earlier this year.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju ji for helping in promoting Kho Kho. Earlier, for government jobs (in sports quota) Kho Kho was not considered but now Kho Kho players -- who did great -- can also get a job under that scheme. And the credit to this goes to the Central government," Mittal said.

“So, the sportspersons --who play Kho Kho -- are now feeling secure (career wise) and I am sure such motivational steps will promote the sport in India,” Mr Mittal said.

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President further said that the sport has opened up its wings and is ready to explore the World.

“It is a proud moment for the Kho Kho Federation of India that Kho Kho has got recognition at international level as well. Who would have thought that Kho Kho will become so popular in foreign countries too? Efforts were made to make it possible and I am thankful to all those who are supporting us in this regard.

“Foreign countries liked our sport (Kho Kho) because there is endurance, agility and strength in it. People will surely like it,” he said.

The Kho Kho League was also scheduled to start next month, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the league, the KKFI president said that it will open a wide array of opportunities for players across the country.

“Leagues are now taking place in every sport. And such leagues are doing great in promoting their respective sports. Like for example after cricket, people have watched Kabaddi a lot. And just like Kabaddi, Kho Kho also has action involved. People will watch it too," said Mittal.

“Our Kho Kho league was scheduled to start from November 21 but because of COVID-19 it got postponed. We will announce the fresh dates soon,” he said.

Mittal further acknowledged the support of the Central government after Sarika Kale was honored with the Arjuna Award this year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has once spoken (in Mann Ki Baat) on promoting India’s sports and he named Kho Kho in that speech. Now when one Kho kho player was honored with an Arjuna award, this has boosted the confidence of the Kho Kho players and the federation.

“Our athletes feel that they are also now getting the same kind of recognition like other sportspersons get. I on behalf of my federation would like to say that we will continue to support and promote our sport and athletes,” he concluded.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage