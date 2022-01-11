Khelo India Youth Games postponed due to COVID-19 surge

Follow us on Image Source : DD NEWS Official logo of Khelo India Youth Games.

The Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021 was postponed on Tuesday due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The event was scheduled for February 15 onwards this year and the fresh dates will be announced after reviewing the Covid situation.

India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790, which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities.

(Reported by PTI)