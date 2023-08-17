India TV Sports Wrap on August 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending sports news

The cricketing world witnessed complete furore after cricket fans slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for omitting former captain and the World Cup-winning skipper of 1992 Imran Khan from a celebratory video uploaded on August 14. As the backlash intensified PCB got into action and took down the video.

The apex cricketing governing body in Pakistan uploaded a new video featuring Imran and several other legends of Pakistan cricket who were missing in the earlier video. From outcry to ecstasy as the Indian women's and men's compund archery team won in their respective categories to advance to the final of the ongoing World Cup Stage 4 in Paris. All that and more in our list of top trending news stories on August 17.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

PCB deletes 'abridged' video devoid of Imran Khan; launches new one after backlash intensifies

The Pakistan Cricket Board deleted the previous video after copping a lot of flak from fans across social media platforms and launched a new video featuring the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan.

Archery World Cup 2023: India confirm final berth in both men's, women's compound team events

The Indian men's and women's teams have confirmed final berths in the ongoing World Cup Stage 4 in Paris.

No one owns a position, if Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged Virat Kohli to innovate himself as per the new demands of the team and the game.

Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan game to go on sale from August 17

The tickets for the eagerly awaited India and Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup will go on sale from August 17 onwards.

Jay Shah holds two-hour long meeting with head coach Rahul Dravid during IND vs WI T20Is in USA | Reports

BCCI secretary Jay Shah reportedly invited Rahul Dravid to his hotel room prior to India's fourth T20I match against West Indies at Lauderhill and held talks.

Who is Gus Atkinson? England's uncapped cricketer included in ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad

Right-arm pacer Gus Atkinson has been included in England's provisional World Cup squad.

FIFA World Cup 2023: England beat hosts Australia to reach final for first time

The star Manchester City striker Lauren Hemp scored one and provided another goal to help England beat Australia 1-3 and advance to the final.

Watch: Rishabh Pant returns to on-field action after seven months, bats in practice match

Injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is making great recovery and is on his way to regaining full fitness.

West Indies T20 World Cup winner found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code

One of West Indies' retired international cricketer has been charged for violating ICC's anti-corruption code.

Injury ends Prithvi Shaw's short stint with Northamptonshire, BCCI to look after him in London

Prithvi Shaw's short stint with Northamptonshire has come to an abrupt end due to injury.

