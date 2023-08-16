Jay Shah holds two-hour long meeting with head coach Rahul Dravid during IND vs WI T20Is in USA | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Dravid during India tour of West Indies 2023

India men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid reportedly had a discussion with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah during the recently lost West Indies T20I series. Dravid is facing a lot of flak from Indian cricket fans after failing to impress on the multi-format West Indies tour.

The Men in Blue recorded unconvincing wins in the Test and ODI series and then suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat in the five-match T20I series. This was their first T20I series defeat in the last six years against the seventh-ranked West Indies team. The management made some bold experiments on this tour but there were very few positive outcomes ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Shah met Dravid at his hotel room in Miami ahead of the last two T20I matches in Lauderhill, Florida. The report says that the former captain interacted with the BCCI secretary for almost two hours but the agenda of the meeting was not clear.

Jay Shah was in the USA for private reasons but was spotted in Lauderhill during the fifth and final match on August 13. Newly appointed chief selector Ajit Agarkar was also spotted having discussions with the management during the West Indies tour.

India are yet to announce their squad for the Asia Cup tournament and that can be one of the many reasons for Shah and Agarkar's recent meetings with Dravid on the West Indies tour. There are no reports regarding BCCI's opinion on Dravid's future with the team but fans' strong reaction to the management is hard to avoid.

Indian cricket team next travels to Ireland for three-match T20I series under the leadership of returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Senior and key figures, including Dravid, are missing this tour to stay fresh for the Asia Cup 2023 which starts on August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

