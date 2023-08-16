Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan game to go on sale from August 17

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2023 organizers announced the details for tickets sale for the upcoming mega tournament on August 16. Tickets will be available for purchase from 1:00 PM IST, Thursday (August 17) for the second phase fixtures (matches in Sri Lanka) and from 7:30 PM IST for the India vs Pakistan game.

Pakistan is hosting only four of thirteen matches, three Group-stage and one Super 4 games, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already made tickets available for the home games. Now the board has provided the much-awaited ticket availability date and timings for the nine games in Sri Lanka. Tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will provide more details regarding tickets sale on Thursday.

The ODI tournament kicks off on August 30 with Pakistan taking on new entrants Nepal in Multan. India and Pakistan will clash in Kandya on September 2 and the final will be played in Colombo on August 17. PCB also clarified that the four tickets can be purchased on one identity card but only two will be available for the India vs Pakistan game.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule:

30 AUG - PAKISTAN v NEPAL, MULTAN

31 AUG - BANGLADESH v SRI LANKA, KANDY

2 SEP - PAKISTAN v INDIA, KANDY

3 SEP - BANGLADESH v AFGHANISTAN, LAHORE

4 SEP - INDIA v NEPAL, KANDY

5 SEP - AFGHANISTAN v SRI LANKA, LAHORE

Asia Cup Super 4 fixtures:

6 SEP - A1 v B2, LAHORE

9 SEP - B1 v B2, COLOMBO, SL

10 SEP - A1 v A2, COLOMBO

12 SEP - A2 v B1, COLOMBO

14 SEP - A1 v B1, COLOMBO

15 SEP - A2 v B2, COLOMBO

17 SEP - FINAL, COLOMBO

Pakistan were the first team to announce their squad for the Asia Cup 2023 followed by Nepal and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India are likely to reveal their squad this week.

