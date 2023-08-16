West Indies T20 World Cup winner found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies

West Indies are a special team when it comes to the T20 format. They have won the T20 World Cup twice, in 2012 and 2016 and in the final of both editions, Marlon Samuels had played a crucial role winning the Player of the Match award. But the same player has now been found guilty of breaching the anti-corruption code. He was charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September 2021 but had exercised his right to a hearing.

Following an independent anti-corruption tribunal was formed to investigate the matter and they have found Samuels guilty of four offences under the anti-corruption code of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The charges are related to the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 and the tribunal will decide the sanction after the submissions of each party in the matter.

Samuels was part of the Karnataka Tuskers squad in the tournament but didn't play a single game. However, he ended up breaching some serious anti-corruption code and has been charged of the following -

Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

This is not the first time that Marlon Samuels has found himself in such a controversy. In May 2008, he was banned for two years after being found guilty of 'receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute'.

Latest Cricket News