PCB deletes 'abridged' video devoid of Imran Khan; launches new one after backlash intensifies

The Pakistan Cricket Board deleted the previous video after copping a lot of flak from fans across social media platforms and launched a new video featuring the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2023 8:01 IST
Imran Khan with 1992 World Cup Trophy
Image Source : TWITTER Imran Khan with 1992 World Cup Trophy

After facing a severe backlash across several social media platforms for omitting former captain Imran Khan from a video aiming at a promotional campaign leading into the World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) "rectified" its error and added a new video featuring the 1992 World Cup-winning captain on Thursday, August 17.

The PCB posted a video on its 77th Independence Day (14 August) reminiscing some of the most glorious moments of Pakistan's cricketing history but strangely enough, it didn't feature Pakistan's legendary cricketer and former Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan. The video which has now been deleted was uploaded with the caption - "Making history isn't just about one day; it's about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time."

It didn't take enough time for cricket fans to take notice of the gaffe and they lashed out at the board for the same using the hashtag #ShameOnPCB. 

The video also caught the attention of some former cricketers, including former captain Wasim Akram and who took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) and posted, "After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise."

Realising the magnitude of the situation, the apex cricketing governing body in Pakistan acted soon enough and not only took down the "abridged" video but also uploaded the "complete version" of the video. 

PCB captioned it, "The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video."

Watch the new video:

