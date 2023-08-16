Injury ends Prithvi Shaw's short stint with Northamptonshire, BCCI to look after him in London

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE CCC Prithvi Shaw played four matches for the Northants in One-Day Cup

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the ongoing One-Day Cup in England. He was playing for Northamptonshire in the tournament and was performing really well. But the batter got injured while fielding in the last game against Durham. During his short stint with the County side, Shaw smashed a record-breaking 244 against Somerset and then followed it up with an unbeaten 125 against Durham.

Northamptonshire confirmed the development in their official release even as the scans revealed a serious injury. Head coach John Sadler was disappointed that their top batter of the season had to leave with an injury but also lauded Shaw for his extremely humble and respectful attitude during his short time with the county side.

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp. He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire. As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon," Sadler said.

Northants, meanwhile, also confirmed that the BCCI has taken over Prithvi Shaw's case and the cricketer will now see a specialist in London on Friday (August 18). As for his performance in the domestic One-Day Cup in the UK, Shaw was the leading run-scorer with 429 runs in only four innings at a brilliant average of 143 at a strike-rate of 152.66. He also smashed 49 fours and 19 sixes during his time in the middle. More details are yet to be confirmed regarding Shaw's injury but further update is expected from the BCCI over the same.

Latest Cricket News