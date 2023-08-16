Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Watch: Rishabh Pant returns to on-field action after seven months, bats in practice match

Watch: Rishabh Pant returns to on-field action after seven months, bats in practice match

Rishabh Pant is making a positive recovery at Benglauru's National Cricket Academy but is unlikely to make India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2023 17:14 IST
Rishabh Pant during a practice game in Bengaluru
Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant during a practice game in Bengaluru

In a positive boost to his recovery, Rishabh Pant returned to action as he was spotted batting in a practice match in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 15. The star cricketer is on the sidelines due to injuries he received during a horrific car accident in December last year but is making remarkable progress at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper batter has shown positive signs since he joined NCA to recover from his injuries. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the player's return to practice nets earlier this month. Pant has already started batting and wicketkeeping in the nets and the staff at NCA is also monitoring his strength and conditioning program. 

Now a video of Pant batting in a practice game at JSW's Vijaynagar Plant on Independence Day has triggered the Indian cricket fans over the player's potential return to the pitch. In the video below, Pant is batting confidently and fans can see his rapid recovery from the injuries but it is not clear whether he did wicketkeeping in the match.

In another development, the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals shared a video of Rishabh giving a speech on Independence Day. Rishabh talked about his love for the game and its role in his life.

Related Stories
'Shock of my life...': Wasim Akram slams PCB for omitting Imran Khan from their I-Day video

'Shock of my life...': Wasim Akram slams PCB for omitting Imran Khan from their I-Day video

Injury ends Prithvi Shaw's short stint with Northamptonshire, BCCI to look after him in London

Injury ends Prithvi Shaw's short stint with Northamptonshire, BCCI to look after him in London

ECB announces England squad for ICC World Cup 2023, Ben Stokes and Joe Root return, star pacer out

ECB announces England squad for ICC World Cup 2023, Ben Stokes and Joe Root return, star pacer out

"Once you keep growing older and older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure, you want to excel in your life, do this and do that. But yaar, who enjoyment nahi miss karna hai life mein (we cannot miss the enjoyment in our life)," Rishabh was spotted saying in a video shared by Delhi Capitals on August 16.

However, it will be too early to predict Rishabh's return to international cricket as it is likely to take months before he recovers fully and regains match fitness. He will surely miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and fans might not see him in competitive cricket this year at all.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News