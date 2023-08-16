Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
FIFA World Cup 2023: England beat hosts Australia to reach final for first time

The star Manchester City striker Lauren Hemp scored one and provided another goal to help England beat Australia 1-3 in the second semi-final.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2023 17:52 IST
Lauren Hemp celebrates England's goal against Australia in
Image Source : GETTY Lauren Hemp celebrates England's goal against Australia in FIFA World Cup 2023 semi-final on August 16, 2023

England football team dominated Australia with a 1-3 win to secure a spot in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final on Wednesday, August 16. England's star forward Lauren Hemp shone with a goal and assist to deny Australia legend Sam Kerr's comeback goal in the second half. England will now take on Spain in the final on August 20 while Australia will face Sweden for the third-place game.

In one of the most crucial games of their history, both teams produced their best gameplay to target the first-ever World Cup final. England took the first-half lead through Manchester United youngster Ella Toone but the legendary forward Sam Kerr stunned the world again with a sensational strike from long-range to level the score.

But Manchester City's Lauren Hemp dominated the second half with a goal and assist to create history for the Lioness. She scored a wonderful goal in the 71st minute and then provided a brilliant assist to Alessia Russo's third goal in the 86th minute to kill the game. Hemp is proving to be England's best performer in this tournament with three goals so far.

Notably, England had failed to progress to the finals of the last two editions after narrow defeats in the semi-finals but pulled off an impressive performance at Sydney's Accor Stadium (Stadium Australia) to break their semi-final curse. However, this is the only second time in World Cup history, any team has defeated the hosts in the semi-final round (Germany defeated hosts USA in 2003). 

England Playing XI: Mary Earps (GK); Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright (C); Rachel Daly, Jess Carter, Georgia Stanway; Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo

Australia Playing XI: Arnold (GK); Polkinghorne, Hunt, Catley, Carpenter; Cooney-Cross, Raso, Gorry, Foord; Sam Kerr (C), Fowler

