Monday, March 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Deactivating my social media handles till Olympics: Bajrang Punia

Deactivating my social media handles till Olympics: Bajrang Punia

Bajrang, who had qualified for the Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships, recently returned from USA after attending a one-month training camp.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2021 13:19 IST
Bajrang Punia
Image Source : TWITTER/BAJRANG PUNIA

File photo of Bajrang Punia.

Olympic-bound star Indian grappler Bajrang Punia on Monday announced he will be deactivating all his social media accounts until the Games in Tokyo this July-August.

One of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, Bajrang took to Twitter to announce the decision.

Related Stories

"I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics.... I hope you will continue to shower me with your love..... Jai Hind," he tweeted in hindi.

Bajrang, who had qualified for the Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships, recently returned from USA after attending a one-month training camp at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan.

The 27-year-old will be seen in action in the UWW ranking series event -- Matteo Pellicone in Italy from Thursday.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News