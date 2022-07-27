Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu named flagbearer for India, will lead team India in opening ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@PVSINDHU1) Sindhu to lead India in the CWG 2022 opening ceremony

Birmingham| Indian star shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer for India. The ace Indian badminton star will lead the Indian contingency in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. Before this javelin thrower and the champion at Tokyo Olympics 2021, Neeraj Chopra was bestowed with this honor, but he sustained a groin injury that forced him out of the multi-nation event. As a result of Neeraj's injury, Sindhu has now been named as the flagbearer for team India.

"Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be the flagbearer and lead the Indian team in the opening ceremony of Commonwealth games 2022", stated Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

This time around, the Indian contingency has 215 players which also comprises the Indian women's cricket team who are participating for the first time in the event. It is expected that a total of 164 Indian athletes will be participating in the opening ceremony and will be walking out with Sindhu to represent India. Former world champion PV Sindhu is being touted as one of the probable candidates to get a gold medal for team India. Before this Sindhu had clinched silver and gold medals in the Gold Coast and the Glasgow edition.

With Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra being ruled out, Sindhu has been bestowed with the honor to represent India. Chopra sustained the injury after he contested the final of the World Athletics Championship and clinched the silver medal for India. The doctors advised Neeraj to rest for 20 days which forced him to miss the tournament. Addressing the issue, Neeraj also tweeted a heartfelt note about it.

The opening ceremony will be held in Alexander Stadium on Thursday 28 July 2022. This is the stadium's first major appearance since it was rebuilt.

