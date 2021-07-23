Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Archery: An San creates Olympic record in women's Ranking Round; four archers surpass previous record

Four archers; An San, Kang Chae-young and Jang Minhee of South Korea and Alejandra Valencia of Mexico have gone past the Olympic record in the women's 72 Arrows Ranking Round on Friday.

An San now holds the record for the highest score in the event (680). The previous Olympic record was 673, held by Lina Herasymenko of Ukraine.

While Jang Minhee accumalated a score of 677, Chae-young finished with 675. Valencia also finished one better than Herasymenko's record at 674.

India's Deepika Kumari, who is the sole contender in the women's archery event, finished at ninth position with a score of 663.

An San led throughout the Ranking Round, starting with the score of 58 in the first set of the first half. She eventually went on to score 345 points with 11 Xs (hitting the inner circle) at the end of the half to solidify her position at the top.

She scored 56 in three successive sets in the second half and her performance did drop in the fourth where she failed to hit a single 10. However, San made an excellent recovery to score two-consecutive 56 again, breaking the Olympic record.

Kumari, meanwhile, struggled with inconsistency throughout the Ranking Round. She made a slow start and dropped down to 14th position after the first four sets. However, with one X and six 10s, Kumari entered into top-5 at the end of the first half.

In the second, the Indian archer registered scores of 55, 53, 56, 58, 53 and 54 to finish with a total of 663.