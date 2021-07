Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Deepika Kumari in action in Tokyo on Friday.

World No. 1 women;'s recurve archer Deepika Kumari grabbed the ninth spot in the Tokyo Olympics Ranking Round as South Korean archers set the tone by surpassing the Olympic record on Friday to grab the top spot in Tokyo.

Deepika finished with a score of 663 while Korea's San An made the new Olympic record 680 surpassing the previous record of 673 by her compatriot Chaeyoung Kang.

More to follow...