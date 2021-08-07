1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze: India finish with best-ever Olympic medal tally in Tokyo

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India finish with best-ever Olympic medal tally in Tokyo

The Indian contingent capped off a sensation Day 15 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Neeraj Chopra's historic gold at the men's javelin throw final helped the nation amass their highest-ever medal tally at a Games in Tokyo. India won seven medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze - to go one better of their medal haul at the 2012 London Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu kicked off the proceedings on Day 1 of the Tokyo Games claiming India's first silver in weightlifting before PV Sindhu became the nation's second Olympic double medallist after wrestler Sushil Kumar. The shuttler added a bronze to her cabinet after winning the silver at the 2016 Rio Games. Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain added a third to India's list with a bronze in women's welterweight category.

Earlier this week, the men's hockey team ended their 41-year-long wait to add a 13th Olympic medal to their illustrious all-time list with a bronze after defeating Germany 5-4 before two wrestlers - Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia - claimed two more medals.

India's medal winners at 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

Medal Name Sport Event Date Gold Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's javelin throw 7-Aug Silver Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 49 kg 24-Jul Silver Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestling Men's freestyle 57 kg 5-Aug Bronze P. V. Sindhu Badminton Women's singles 1-Aug Bronze Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women's welterweight 4-Aug Bronze India men's national field hockey team Field hockey Men's tournament 5-Aug Dilpreet Singh Rupinder Pal Singh Surender Kumar Manpreet Singh (C) Hardik Singh Gurjant Singh Simranjeet Singh Mandeep Singh Harmanpreet Singh Lalit Upadhyay P. R. Sreejesh Sumit Nilakanta Sharma Shamsher Singh Varun Kumar Birendra Lakra Amit Rohidas Vivek Prasad Bronze Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men's freestyle 65 kg 7-Aug

India sent their biggest ever contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with 124 competitors who participated across 18 disciplines. With 7 medals, India presently stand 47th in the medal table.

India's previous best medal haul was at the 2012 London Games where India had won six medals - two silver and four bronze. Vijay Kumar finished second in men's 25 m rapid fire pistol while Sushil lost in the men's freestyle 66 kg final. Shuttler Saina Nehwal, boxer Mary Kom, shooter Gagan Narang and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt picked he bronze medal.