1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze: India finish with best-ever Olympic medal tally in Tokyo

The Indian contingent capped off a sensation Day 15 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Neeraj Chopra's historic gold at the men's javelin throw final helped the nation amass their highest-ever medal tally at a Games in Tokyo. India won seven medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze - to go one better of their medal haul at the 2012 London Olympics.
Mirabai Chanu kicked off the proceedings on Day 1 of the Tokyo Games claiming India's first silver in weightlifting before PV Sindhu became the nation's second Olympic double medallist after wrestler Sushil Kumar. The shuttler added a bronze to her cabinet after winning the silver at the 2016 Rio Games. Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain added a third to India's list with a bronze in women's welterweight category.
Earlier this week, the men's hockey team ended their 41-year-long wait to add a 13th Olympic medal to their illustrious all-time list with a bronze after defeating Germany 5-4 before two wrestlers - Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia - claimed two more medals.
India's medal winners at 2020 Tokyo Olympics:
|Medal
|Name
|Sport
|Event
|Date
|Gold
|Neeraj Chopra
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw
|7-Aug
|Silver
|Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 49 kg
|24-Jul
|Silver
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 57 kg
|5-Aug
|Bronze
|P. V. Sindhu
|Badminton
|Women's singles
|1-Aug
|Bronze
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|Women's welterweight
|4-Aug
|Bronze
|India men's national field hockey team
|Field hockey
|Men's tournament
|5-Aug
|
Dilpreet Singh
|Rupinder Pal Singh
|Surender Kumar
|Manpreet Singh (C)
|Hardik Singh
|Gurjant Singh
|Simranjeet Singh
|Mandeep Singh
|Harmanpreet Singh
|Lalit Upadhyay
|P. R. Sreejesh
|Sumit
|Nilakanta Sharma
|Shamsher Singh
|Varun Kumar
|Birendra Lakra
|Amit Rohidas
|Vivek Prasad
|Bronze
|Bajrang Punia
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 65 kg
|7-Aug
India sent their biggest ever contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with 124 competitors who participated across 18 disciplines. With 7 medals, India presently stand 47th in the medal table.
India's previous best medal haul was at the 2012 London Games where India had won six medals - two silver and four bronze. Vijay Kumar finished second in men's 25 m rapid fire pistol while Sushil lost in the men's freestyle 66 kg final. Shuttler Saina Nehwal, boxer Mary Kom, shooter Gagan Narang and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt picked he bronze medal.