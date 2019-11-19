Sanjeev Rajput misses out on World Cup Finals by a point

Image Source : TWITTER Sanjeev would have made it through even if he had tied with Tomasz, given he had two more inner 10s than the shooter from Poland.

India's Sanjeev Rajput missed out on the finals by a point in the prestigious World Cup Finals for the year's top-ranked rifle and pistol shooters here on Tuesday.

Rising Czech star Filip Nepejchal and Briton Seonaid Mcintosh took day one honours, winning the men's and women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) gold medals respectively.

The seasoned Rajput, who has already secured an Olympic quota, shot 1153 to claim the ninth spot in a low-scoring qualification round. Polish shooter

Tomasz Bartnik took the eighth and final qualification spot with an effort of 1154.

Akhil Sheoran, the second Indian to have made the cut in the prestigious International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) season-ending showpiece, finished 13th with a score of 1147.

In the women's 3P, India's Anjum Moudgil also finished outside the top eight final qualifying spots, shooting a score of 1147 to finish in 13th position overall.