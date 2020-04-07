Exhibition of Olympic Flame in Fukushima cancelled over coronavirus concerns

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Olympic Flame

The exhibition of the Olympic Flame in Japan's Fukushima, slated to remain displayed until the end of this month, has been cancelled over the growing concern of coronavirus, as announced by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on Tuesday.

The flame, a symbol of resilience, was on display a week ago at Japan's national soccer training centre. But following the government's decision to announce a state of emergency in the country on Tuesday, the Olympic organisers cancelled the exhibition of the flame.

"Originally we wanted to hold the public display until the end of April. But considering recent developments, we decided to stop," said a Tokyo 2020 organising committee spokesman. He, however, did not comment on whether the exhibition will be restored.

If unhindered by the novel coronavirus, the initial stages of the Olympic torch relay would have been underway now. But the International Olympics Committee and Japan's government combined to take the decision to postpone the Olympics next summer in 2021. It is now slated to begin from June 23, 2021.

