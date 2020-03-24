Every athlete will be at peace now: Saina Nehwal hails decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Saina Nehwal

After weeks of discussion and contemplation, the organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have agreed upon the postponement of the Games until the summer of 2021. The International Olympic Committee made the decision after having a word with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organisers on Tuesday, albeit they insisted that the Games will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” the IOC said in a statement.

Hailing the decision by the IOC on Tuesday, 2012 Olympic Bronze medallist Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to write, "It’s a good decision by IOC. For all the athletes who have qualified and for all the athletes who haven’t n still waiting to participate in the remaining qualifiers. Considering the current situation all around the world, every athlete will be at peace now. Safety first ."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also welcomed the decision by IOC saying that the Indian athletes will now be relieved of having to train amid the coronavirus pandemic.

IOA welcomes the decision of IOC. Discussions were held by IOC with organisers and all stakeholders prior to this," IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta told PTI."Soon after the lockdown is over, IOA would be holding meetings with athletes, federations, sponsors, etc. to revise plans.