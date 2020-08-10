You messed up: Sebastian Vettel slams Ferrari's pitstop strategy during 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Image Source : PTI Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wasn't happy with team's pitstop strategy and he let them know during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone. Vettel finished 12th after spinning at the first corner and even dropped to last momentarily.

Following his first pitstop on Sunday, Vettel joined the traffic and was heard over radio as saying: "You know you messed up."

"We spoke this morning and said there was no point pitting knowing that we will run into traffic -- and that's exactly what we did," he told reporters later as per The Daily Mail.

"We also went onto a hard tyre, which we then only had on for 10 laps, probably not even that, so it didn't make any sense.

"I mean why would you put the hard for 10 laps and put the medium for 20 laps? So I was running out of tyres towards the end, so we spoke about exactly that," he added.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, meanwhile, became the first non-Mercedes driver to win a race in 2020 by claiming victory at Silverstone. His last win came in Brazil in the penultimate race of 2019.

Verstappen finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton and his Silver Arrows teammate Valtteri Bottas with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth and Red Bull's Alexander Albon completing the top five.

