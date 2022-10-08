Formula 1: Nyck de Vries gets full-time seat at AlphaTauri for 2023; Pierre Gasly joins Alpine

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nyck de Vries and Pierre Gasly join new teams for 2023 in F1

Formula 1: Former Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries is set to get a full-time seat in Formula 1 as he has put pen to paper with AlphaTauri for 2023. The Dutch driver made his Formula 1 debut when he replaced Alex Albon in Williams in the Italian GP in 2022. Meanwhile, AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly will move to Alpine on a multi-year contract with the French team from 2023 onwards.

Dutch driver de Vries, who impressed on his F1 debut will race alongside Japan's Yuki Tsunoda in AlphaTauri, while France's Gasly will partner compatriot Esteban Ocon from next year. "I’m extremely excited to be joining Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023 and I want to thank both Red Bull and the team for giving me the opportunity to drive in F1," de Vries said after signing the contract.

On signing the Dutch driver, the AlphaTauri Team principal said, "We are pleased to start a new chapter with Nyck, who’s very much welcome at Scuderia AlphaTauri. He is a very highly skilled driver, as he won in all the categories he competed in, with many races and championships under his belt,"

Meanwhile, Gasly, after signing for Alpine said, "I am delighted to join the Alpine family and begin this new chapter in my Formula 1 career. Driving for a team that has French roots is something very special."

