Formula One: McLaren announces signing of Daniel Ricciardo on 'multi-year' deal

McLaren on Thursday announced the signing of Australia's Daniel Ricciardo on a 'multi-year' deal. He will join Britain's Lando Norris, who will be taking part in his third Formula One season in 2021.

"Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando. This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans," Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren F1 team, said.

“I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan. He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren.”

McLaren's announcement becomes the second big news coming from the F1 this week after Sebastian Vettel decided to walk away from Ferrari.

