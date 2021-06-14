Zidane loses temper at journalist on being asked about quitting Real Madrid

Image Source : TWITTER/DIRECTO GOL Zinedine Zidane snapped at turned back to tell the journalist to stop asking such 'stupid questions' and asked him to come talk to him without the cameras.

Following a sudden departure from Real Madrid earlier this summer, Zinedine Zidane is certainly still not happy about his second stint at the club that saw his last season go trophyless. While the club had moved on by singing another former manager in Carlo Ancelloti, Zidane and Madrid split, which seemed mutual at first, actually left a bad taste in everyone's mouth.

The France football legend, in an open letter went on to accuse the club of not backing him enough (with no big transfers) during his second stint at the club that saw him won the league title in 2020.

And on Sunday, when Zidane was spotted nearby Madrid, in Vallecas, to watch his son Luca play in Spain's second division match for Rayo Vallecano, the former World Cup winner was asked some uncomfortable question that made Zidane to lose his cool.

As per a video shared by Spanish TV channel Directo Gol on its Twitter handle, Zidane was seen losing his temper when asked if writing that open letter was a mistake?

Zidane snapped and turned back to tell the journalist to stop asking such 'stupid questions' and asked him to come talk to him without the cameras.

"Are you still asking the same dumb questions as before? Your job is a disgrace. It's always the same with you. I know you and you know me. Come here, let me talk to you without the cameras," Zidane was heard saying.