Vinicius Junior was the hero for Real Madrid as they defeated Al-Hilal 5-3 to win their eighth Club World Cup title. The Brazilian forward scored two goals and assisted Karim Benzema's goal in a final that became a high-scoring affair. Federico Valverde added two more goals. Despite facing racist slurs in the Spanish league, Vinícius did not let the negativity impact his performances.

He leads Madrid with 16 goals across all competitions, including the only goal in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Vinicius for his growth and said, "Vinicius has been improving since last season just as the team has also grown. We won the Champions League and now the world title, and Vinicius has grown along the way. We are thrilled with what he is doing, above all because he keeps getting better. He is much more decisive now and is making the difference in every match."

Al-Hilal never led the game but showed their worth as the Asian champions. Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for Al-Hilal. However, a late miss by Marega denied them the chance to equalize and secure a draw. Benzema, who was a surprise in Madrid's starting lineup, played a crucial role in the opener after exchanging passes with Valverde.

The France striker also set up Vinícius' pass to serve Benzema's goal in the 54th minute. Valverde added his second goal in the 58th minute. Vietto scored two goals in the 63rd and 79th minute, capitalizing on Madrid's defensive lapses.

Madrid last won the Club World Cup in 2018 and has won the competition in five different decades. With another world title under their belt, Madrid can focus on defending their European and Spanish titles.

