Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Vinicius Junior Shines against Al-Hilal as Real Madrid Claims 8th Club World Cup Title

Vinicius Junior Shines against Al-Hilal as Real Madrid Claims 8th Club World Cup Title

Vinicius Junior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema in leading Real Madrid to win their eighth Club World Cup title by defeating Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia with a score of 5-3.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2023 10:03 IST
Real Madrid celebrating post win vs Al-hilal
Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid celebrating post win vs Al-hilal

Vinicius Junior was the hero for Real Madrid as they defeated Al-Hilal 5-3 to win their eighth Club World Cup title. The Brazilian forward scored two goals and assisted Karim Benzema's goal in a final that became a high-scoring affair. Federico Valverde added two more goals. Despite facing racist slurs in the Spanish league, Vinícius did not let the negativity impact his performances.

He leads Madrid with 16 goals across all competitions, including the only goal in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Vinicius for his growth and said, "Vinicius has been improving since last season just as the team has also grown. We won the Champions League and now the world title, and Vinicius has grown along the way. We are thrilled with what he is doing, above all because he keeps getting better. He is much more decisive now and is making the difference in every match."

Al-Hilal never led the game but showed their worth as the Asian champions. Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for Al-Hilal. However, a late miss by Marega denied them the chance to equalize and secure a draw. Benzema, who was a surprise in Madrid's starting lineup, played a crucial role in the opener after exchanging passes with Valverde.

The France striker also set up Vinícius' pass to serve Benzema's goal in the 54th minute. Valverde added his second goal in the 58th minute. Vietto scored two goals in the 63rd and 79th minute, capitalizing on Madrid's defensive lapses.

Related Stories
Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona outclass Real Madrid in final as Lewandowski & Co set stage on fire

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona outclass Real Madrid in final as Lewandowski & Co set stage on fire

Mallorca beat Real Madrid 1-0 ahead of Club World Cup

Mallorca beat Real Madrid 1-0 ahead of Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup Final: All you need to know about Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Club WC final - Time

FIFA Club World Cup Final: All you need to know about Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Club WC final - Time

Madrid last won the Club World Cup in 2018 and has won the competition in five different decades. With another world title under their belt, Madrid can focus on defending their European and Spanish titles. 

Also Read: 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News