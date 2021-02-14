Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in 2nd consecutive game as Juventus lose 1-0 to Napoli

Image Source : AP Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo's shot on target is saved by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret in Naples on Saturday night.

Third-placed Juventus remained seven points behind Milan after losing to Napoli 1-0 in Naples on Saturday night. The nine-time defending champion has played a match less than the Milan teams.

Lorenzo Insigne ended his Juventus penalty hoodoo in helping Napoli beat Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo had a lacklusture outing with the Portuguese superstar failing to bank on three chances that fell his way including two shot on the target.

Insigne missed his previous three penalties against Juventus — including last month in a 2-0 loss in the Italian Super Cup — but he converted in the 31st minute following a handball by Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Napoli moved to fourth, above Roma and Lazio on goal difference. It was two points below Juventus.

It was the first league meeting between Napoli and Juventus this season. The October match in Turin was canceled due to coronavirus cases, and Napoli was issued a 3-0 default loss and docked a point. That was revoked on appeal but the match has yet to be rescheduled.

(With inputs from AP.)