Switzerland vs Turkey Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch SUI vs TUR Live Online on SonyLIV

SUI vs TUR Live Streaming: With both having failed to win so far, Switzerland meet Group A's bottom side Turkey in their final Euro 2020 group game on Sunday. To secure a ticket to the knockout stages, three points are now essential in Baku, as neither nation could handle red-hot Italy or overcome Wales - leaving them in a perilous position after the first two matches.

When is Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?

What are the timings of Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?

Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will take place on Sunday, June 20.

Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will start at 09:30 PM IST.

Where is Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?

Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will be played in Baku, Azerbaijaan.

Which TV channel will broadcast Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?

Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?

Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.