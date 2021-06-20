Switzerland vs Turkey Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch SUI vs TUR Live Online on SonyLIV
Switzerland vs Turkey Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch SUI vs TUR Live Online on SonyLIV
When is Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will take place on Sunday, June 20.
What are the timings of Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?
Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will start at 09:30 PM IST.
Where is Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?
Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will be played in Baku, Azerbaijaan.
Which TV channel will broadcast Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?
Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.
Where can you live stream Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match?
Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.