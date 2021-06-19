Follow us on Image Source : AP Poland's Robert Lewandowski smiles during training session at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain

Spain vs Poland Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch ESP vs POL Live Online on SonyLIV

ESP vs POL Live Streaming: Despite creating multiple chances against Sweden, Spain were still held to a 0-0 draw in their opening match at Euro 2020. Poland lost to Slovakia 2-1 as Robert Lewandowski was held scoreless in yet another lacklustre performance at a major tournament. He's coming off a record-breaking season with Bayern Munich The focus will also be on Spain's Alvaro Morata after his misses against Sweden. Both sides will hope to notch up their first win in the championship.

When is Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match?

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match will take place on Sunday, June 20.

What are the timings of Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match?

Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match?

Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match will be played at the La Cartuja Stadium, Seville.

Which TV channel will broadcast Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match?

Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match?

Spain vs Poland Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.