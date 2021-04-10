Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga: Watch El Clasico Live Football Match Online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga: Watch El Clasico Live Online Football Match

When is the La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona travel to Madrid in a mouth-watering encounter against arch-rivals Real Madrid on Saturday. The El Clasico will be tense tonight as the La Liga title is on the line -- and a loss for either of the two could potentially hamper their chances in the title race. Real Madrid, with 63 points, are three points behind leaders Atletico, and two behind Barcelona. With a win, Barcelona could dethrone Atletico as the top position in the league, and could potentially end Real's chances to retain the title. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga match, El Clasico Live Online Football Match on Facebook Live.

The La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will take place on Sunday, April 11.

Where is the La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at the Alfredo de Stefano Stadium.

What are the timings of La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga El Clasico match Real Madrid vs Barcelona will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.