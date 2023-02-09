Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Leeds miss out on historic win as Manchester United come from behind to earn 2-2 draw

Leeds United missed out on a big opportunity to move clear of the relegation zone as they lost a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the second half saw the Red Devils earn a 2-2 draw, having fallen behind with goals from Gnonto and Raphael Varane's own goal. The draw leaves United third in the table, two points behind Manchester City while Leeds are 16th in the standings.

Sancho to the rescue

Sancho, who came on with United 2-0 down, equalised (70) after linking up with Luke Shaw down the left having seen Marcus Rashford head the hosts level (62) with his 20th goal in all competitions this season.

Leeds, who sacked head coach Jesse Marsch on Monday, opened the scoring after just 55 seconds through Wilfried Gnonto's superb low drilled effort from the edge of the area and struck early in the second as Raphael Varane turned in substitute Crysencio Summerville's low cross (48).

United miss the chance to go level on points with second-placed City, while Leeds push themselves a point clear of the relegation zone but are now winless in eight league games.

Leeds took full advantage of the suspended Casemiro's absence inside a minute as Gnonto exposed a hole in United's midfield by playing a one-two with Patrick Bamford before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to give the visitors the dream start.

Sabitzer makes cameo appearance

Marcel Sabitzer, who took time to settle into the game on his full United debut, had a few attempts at marking the occasion with a goal from range but was denied by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier after firing narrowly wide as the hosts grew into the contest and calmed the tempo.

Leeds came out firing in the second half and made United pay as Varane's own goal doubled the advantage, but Rashford turned the tide for a sleepy United with a header just past the hour, giving Old Trafford hope of a comeback.

