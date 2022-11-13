Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Arsenal still top, wins for Spurs & Liverpool; Man City & Chelsea suffer defeats

Premier League (PL) leaders Arsenal have extended their lead at the summit after they secured a 2-0 away win against Wolves. A brace from captain Martin Odegaard helped the Gunners open a five-point game at the top as they look for their first PL title in 18 years. The day also saw wins for Liverpool and Tottenham while Manchester City were on the receiving end of a 98th-minute winner from Brentford while Chelsea also lost 1-0 against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Martin Odegaard scored twice as Arsenal won 2-0 at Wolves to capitalise on Manchester City's defeat and open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League over Christmas. Arsenal were already guaranteed top spot in the Premier League over the festive period after Brentford stunned the Premier League champions earlier on Saturday, but with new boss Julen Lopetegui watching in the stands, Wolves frustrated the Gunners in a goalless first half at Molineux.

Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a pulsating 4-3 victory for Tottenham over Leeds United. Jesse Marsch's team led three times in a richly exciting encounter but Spurs defied their relentless fixture schedule by rallying to snatch the points.

Darwin Nunez's double helped Liverpool to a 3-1 win over Southampton to give new Saints boss Nathan Jones an eventful but harsh welcome to Premier League football. A frantic first half saw the two teams share free-kick goals in the opening nine minutes. First, Roberto Firmino flicked in Andy Robertson's free-kick at the near post before Che Adams copied the feat at the other end from James Ward-Prowse's delivery.

Ivan Toney put his England snub behind him by scoring twice, including an injury-time winner, to give Brentford a memorable 2-1 victory at Manchester City. On the other hand, Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall.

