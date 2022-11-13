Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final: When and where to watch Pakistan vs England on TV, online

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match be played?

The T20 World Cup is all set for the summit clash as Pakistan and England go head-to-head at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13). The final will see both teams bid for their second T20 World Cup title having won the title more than a decade ago. Ahead of the mega final clash here is all you need to know including the live streaming and location.

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be played on 13th November, Sunday.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

At what time will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match start?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match on TV?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match on Internet?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

