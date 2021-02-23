Pele admits he was unfaithful to all three wives of his; isn't aware of how many kids he has

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Brazilian football legend Pele (left) with his former girlfriend Marcia Aoki.

Brazil's football legend and three-time World Cup winner Pele admitted that despite being married three times, he had many affairs than he could count and isn't aware how many kids he fathered while often being unaware of their existence.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Pele says in the new documentary: “In all honesty I’ve had a few affairs, some of which resulted in children, but I’ve only learned about them later.”

Among all the known kids, Pele fathered seven kids including daughter Sandra Machado whom Pele didn't recognise as his child despite courts ruling in 1996 that said she was his daughter. Pele fathered five kids from first two marriages — wives Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Lemos Seixas — and the kids were namely Kelly (50 years old), Edinho (50), Jennifer (42), and twins Joshua and Celeste (24).

Pele further claimed in the documentary that all his wives and girlfriends were aware of his infidelity. He said: “My first wife, first girlfriend, knew about it. I never lied.”