Saturday, October 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Liverpool's Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool's Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19, the club confirmed on Friday.

IANS IANS
Liverpool Published on: October 03, 2020 9:31 IST
sadio mane, sadio mane coronavirus, covid-19, sadio mane covid-19, liverpool sadio mane
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19, the club confirmed on Friday.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has "displayed minor symptoms" of the virus but feels in good health overall.

Related Stories

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said in a statement late Friday.

Earlier, midfielder Thiago Alcantara was diagnosed with Covid-19.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool football club are - and will continue to - follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time," the club further said.

Thiago had missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane will be absent for Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X