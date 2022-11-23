LIVE Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates & Scores: Morocco with majority of possession

Croatia were the favourites while entering this match, but they have been shocked by Morocco's defence. Real Madrid's Luka Modrić who is leading the Croatians will have to push a little harder in order to keep his side alive in the game
Croatia are a bit taken aback by Morocco's game. They have threatened Croatia and we are all set for a thrilling second half
Morocco are putting on a show here, Croatia unable to break free
Croatia are making things look pretty difficult for Morocco, they miss a free kick
Morocco are certainly not the favourites in this game but they are giving a tough fight to Croatia out here
