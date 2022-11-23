LIVE Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates & Scores: Morocco with majority of possession

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
     
  Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022
Jishu Bhattacharya November 23, 2022 16:53 IST
LIVE Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates & Scores

Yet another day of high-octane action is upon us. Bothe Moricco & Croatia will look to punch above their weights and start their campaign on a winning note. Real Madrid's Luka Modrić will lead his Croatian side and all eyes certainly will be on him

Live updates :LIVE Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates & Scores: Croatia begin campaign

  • Nov 23, 2022 4:33 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Soccer fans in for a thrilling second half

    Croatia were the favourites while entering this match, but they have been shocked by Morocco's defence.  Real Madrid's Luka Modrić  who is leading the Croatians will have to push a little harder in order to keep his side alive in the game

  • Nov 23, 2022 4:19 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Half time it is, teams yet to open their account

    Croatia are a bit taken aback by Morocco's game. They have threatened Croatia and we are all set for a thrilling second half

  • Nov 23, 2022 4:05 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Scores are still level

    Morocco are putting on a show here, Croatia unable to break free

  • Nov 23, 2022 3:53 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Morocco miss a potent chance

    Croatia are making things look pretty difficult for Morocco, they miss a free kick

  • Nov 23, 2022 3:38 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Morocco on the attack

    Morocco are certainly not the favourites in this game but they are giving a tough fight to Croatia out here

