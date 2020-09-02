Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi set to earn 700 million euro in five-years with Manchester City deal: Report

Barcelona are on the verge of losing their greatest player Lionel Messi, after a disappointing trophyless season. The Argentine has already told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. Messi invoked a clause that would allow him to leave for free at the end of the season, but Barcelona said the clause expired in June. Messi’s staff is expected to claim that the end of the season was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi has been heavily linked with Premier League giants Manchester City and according to several reports, the Messi-Pep reunion is very much on. A report in UK-based publication The Daily Record has claimed that City Football Group (CFG) have offered Messi a €700 million deal over a period of five years to play for Manchester City and New York City FC (last two years). The report also suggested that the Barcelona talisman been offered an equity stake in CFG but he has demanded payment instead.

The massive release clause of 700 million euro is standing in the way of Messi's departure and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is not ready to let off their biggest player so easily.

Lionel Messi’s father has also arrived in Spain early Wednesday and is expected to meet with Barcelona club officials to discuss his son’s future.

Jorge Messi, who is also Lionel Messi’s agent, landed in Barcelona from Argentina. He is expected to meet with club president Josep Bartomeu and other team officials, but it's unclear when the meeting will take place.

The 33-year-old Messi had been outspoken against club officials during the season and he hasn’t shown up at the club since the squad returned to training on Monday. He also skipped the required coronavirus tests the team underwent on Sunday.

