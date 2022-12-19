Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lionel Messi Retirement: Argentina skipper comments on his future and this is what he said

Lionel Messi has commented on his future with the national team after guiding Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years. The master magician produced an eye-catching performance on the night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to help his side to the glory on Sunday (December 18). After the match, Messi commented on his future with the national side as he enjoyed the moment of winning the World Cup.

"I will not retire," he said. "I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion.

"It's the most beautiful thing there is," Messi told TyC Sports.

"Look what it is, it's beautiful, I wanted it a lot. God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that it was this, we suffered a lot, but we got it,” Messi added.

Messi scored twice for Argentina in Sunday's thrilling World Cup final over France as the game ended 3-3 after extra-time, before converting in the penalty shoot-out which his side won 4-2 to claim the biggest prize in football.

"Obviously I wanted to close my career with this, I can't ask for anything anymore. Thank God he gave me everything. Closing almost my career like this, it's impressive.

"After this, what will there be? I was able to get the Copa América, World Cup… It came to me almost at the end. I love football, what I do. I enjoy being in the national team, the group, I want to continue living a few more games being world champion.

"I can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy that is going to be,” the skipper concluded.

What happened in the match?

Argentina dominated for the opening 80 minutes and looked to be cruising to their first World Cup title since 1986. Messi fired his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Ousmane Dembele was judged to have tripped Angel Di Maria - although it looked to be a soft decision.

Juventus winger Di Maria added Argentina's second after a fine sweeping move - spearheaded by Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister - as France looked to be suffering from the effects of illness in camp during the week.

But Les Bleus came roaring back into the tie when they were handed a lifeline in the 79th minute as the impressive substitute Randal Kolo Muani was tripped by Nicolas Otamendi. Mbappe scored from the spot for his first of the evening, before adding a stunning second just 90 seconds later to take the game to extra-time.

Messi thought he had won it for his side as his rebounded strike was given by goal-line technology in the 108th minute. But, with mere minutes to play, France were awarded another penalty after Gonzalo Montiel was penalised for handball.

