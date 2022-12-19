Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi congratulates Argentina on empathic win, commiserates France after hard-fought defeat

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina after their football team clinched the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday (December 18) in a mouth-watering contest. After an exhilarating 3-3 draw in the 120 minutes, it was the South American Giants who clinched the glory in a penalty shootout where they won 4-2. After the match, PM Modi was seen taking to Twitter where he congratulated Alberto Fernández’s Argentina while he also commiserated with France who ended as second best.

Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory, he said.

Modi tweeted, "This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming FIFA World Cup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!"

“Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron,” PM Modi tweeted.

What happened in the match?

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a stunning World Cup victory, beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties after an enthralling 3-3 draw over 120 minutes. In a game that will go down in history as one of the greats, France twice came from behind to send the game to penalties. Although Messi will take the headlines, Kylian Mbappe was the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since Sir Geoff Hurst for England in 1966.

Argentina dominated for the opening 80 minutes and looked to be cruising to their first World Cup title since 1986. Messi fired his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Ousmane Dembele was judged to have tripped Angel Di Maria - although it looked to be a soft decision.

Juventus winger Di Maria added Argentina's second after a fine sweeping move - spearheaded by Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister - as France looked to be suffering from the effects of illness in camp during the week.

But Les Bleus came roaring back into the tie when they were handed a lifeline in the 79th minute as the impressive substitute Randal Kolo Muani was tripped by Nicolas Otamendi. Mbappe scored from the spot for his first of the evening, before adding a stunning second just 90 seconds later to take the game to extra-time.

Messi thought he had won it for his side as his rebounded strike was given by goal-line technology in the 108th minute. But, with mere minutes to play, France were awarded another penalty after Gonzalo Montiel was penalised for handball.

