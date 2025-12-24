Kapil Sharma, Netflix get two-week relief from Bombay HC in song copyright dispute The Bombay High Court has granted comedian Kapil Sharma, his production company K-9 Films and Netflix two weeks to file their response in a copyright dispute related to The Great Indian Kapil Show.

New Delhi:

The Bombay High Court has granted a two-week relief to comedian Kapil Sharma, his production house and Netflix in a copyright dispute over the use of songs. The court has given them two weeks to file their response in the matter.

The copyright dispute linked to Kapil Sharma and his OTT show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has now reached the Bombay High Court. The court has allowed Kapil Sharma, his production company K-9 Films, and Netflix two weeks to present their stand on the petition.

The petition has been filed by Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) India.

PPL India has alleged that several popular Bollywood songs were used in the third season of the show without obtaining the necessary licences. According to the petition, songs such as M Bole Toh from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Rama Re from Kaante, and Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz were played across different episodes, amounting to a violation of copyright law.

PPL has claimed that the songs were not only used during the shooting but are also clearly audible in the episodes streamed on the OTT platform. The organisation argues that this usage falls under "public performance" and "communication to the public," for which prior permission and licensing are mandatory.

The petition also states that notices were previously sent in this regard, but no satisfactory response was received. PPL has urged the court to restrain the use of unlicensed sound recordings and to prevent any such repetition in the future.

As per the Bombay High Court’s directions, Kapil Sharma, the show’s producers and Netflix must file their replies within the stipulated time, after which the court will proceed with further hearings in the copyright dispute.

During today’s hearing, Justice Sharmila Deshmukh granted the respondents two weeks to submit their response to the petition.

Also read: This is how Kapil Sharma protested against violence after first attack on his Canada cafe