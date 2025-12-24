Delhi Metro Phase 5A gets Union Cabinet nod; 13 new stations to come up | Check names A 16 km-long new line will be laid at a cost of Rs 12,015 crore. With this, the Delhi Metro network will cross 400 km.

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (December 24) approved the expansion of the Delhi Metro project worth Rs 12,015 crore, aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion in the national capital and its surrounding areas, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Phase 5A of the Delhi Metro will have 13 new stations.

Project to cost Rs 12,015 crore

The proposed expansion will add 16 more km of metro line with 13 stations -- 10 underground and three elevated. Once the project is completed, the Delhi Metro network will cross 400 km. On Union Cabinet decisions, Vaishnaw said, "The Union Cabinet has approved Phase 5A of Delhi Metro, which will comprise 13 stations. A 16 km-long new line will be laid at a cost of Rs 12,015 crore. With this, the Delhi Metro network will cross 400 km."

Which routes will be extended?

The Delhi Metro will be extended from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, from Ramakrishna Ashram to Indraprastha, and from Aerocity to Terminal 1.

Three new corridors: R.K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 Kms), Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 kms), and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 kms) as part of Delhi Metro's Phase 5A project consisting of 16.076 kms which will further enhance connectivity within the national capital.

(Image Source : PIB)Delhi Metro map

The RK Ashram Marg-Indraprastha section will be an extension of the Botanical Garden-RK Ashram Marg corridor. It will provide Metro connectivity to the Central Vista area, which is currently under redevelopment. The Aerocity – IGD Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad – Kalindi Kunj sections will be an extension of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor and will boost connectivity of the airport with the southern parts of the national capital in areas such as Tughlakabad, Saket, Kalindi Kunj, and others. These extensions will comprise 13 stations. Out of these 10 stations will be underground and three stations will be elevated.

After completion, the corridor-1 namely RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 Kms), will improve the connectivity of West, North and old Delhi with Central Delhi and the other two corridors namely Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 kms) and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 kms) corridors will connect south Delhi with the domestic Airport Terminal-1 via Saket, Chattarpur etc which will tremendously boost connectivity within National Capital.

These metro extensions of the Phase V (A) project will expand the reach of the Delhi Metro network in Central Delhi and the Domestic Airport, thereby further boosting the economy. These extensions of the Magenta Line and Golden Line will reduce congestion on the roads; thus, will help in reducing the pollution caused by motor vehicles.

13 new stations | Check names

The stations, which shall come up on the RK Ashram Marg-Indraprastha section are: RK Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial - High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha.

The stations on the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj section will be Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj, while the Aerocity station will be connected further with the IGD T-1 station.

Construction to be completed in 3 years

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Vaishnaw said the duration of the expansion project is three years. "The Delhi Metro Rail Project phase-VA has a construction timeline of three years. The construction will happen mostly underground using tunnel boring machines, causing minimum obstruction to traffic," the minister added.

Construction of Phase-IV, consisting of 111 km and 83 stations are underway, and as of today, about 80.43% of civil construction of Phase-IV (3 Priority) corridors has been completed. The Phase-IV (3 Priority) corridors are likely to be completed in stages by December 2026.

Today, the Delhi Metro caters to an average of 65 lakh passenger journeys per day. The maximum passenger journey recorded so far is 81.87 lakh on August 08, 2025. Delhi Metro has become the lifeline of the city by setting the epitome of excellence in the core parameters of MRTS, i.e., punctuality, reliability, and safety.

A total of 12 metro lines of about 395 km with 289 stations are being operated by DMRC in Delhi and NCR at present. Today, Delhi Metro has the largest Metro network in India and is also one of the largest Metros in the world.

