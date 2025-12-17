Delhi Metro opens new museum at Supreme Court station: Check timings, ticket price and other details Delhi Metro has opened a new, larger and more interactive Metro Museum at the Supreme Court station, replacing the Patel Chowk facility. With simulators, models and digital exhibits, the museum offers a detailed look into the evolution of Delhi's mass rapid transit system.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro on Wednesday inaugurated a new Metro Museum at the Supreme Court Metro Station, shifting the facility from its earlier location at Patel Chowk to a larger and more interactive venue. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the move marks an important step in presenting the journey and growth of the capital’s mass rapid transit system in a more engaging manner. The museum was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the presence of Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and senior DMRC officials, including Managing Director Vikas Kumar. The DMRC said the inauguration represents another milestone in showcasing the evolution of the Delhi Metro over the years.

Timings, entry fee and accessibility

According to the DMRC, the museum will open to the public from December 19 and will operate from 10 am to 4 pm, from Tuesday to Sunday. It will remain closed on Mondays and public holidays. An entry fee of Rs 10 has been fixed to encourage wider public participation. Located at the Supreme Court station on the Blue Line, the museum is easily accessible by metro and road, given its proximity to landmarks such as the Supreme Court and Bharat Mandapam.

Interactive exhibits and learning spaces

Spread across nearly 12,000 square feet in its first phase, the museum has been designed on the lines of leading metro museums worldwide. The DMRC said it focuses on interactive and educational displays, including metro train simulators, working models of tunnel boring machines and launching girders, and digital gaming screens that explain metro construction. Visitors can also explore quiz screens, selfie points and a souvenir shop. Static exhibits and detailed models explain various operational and engineering aspects of the Delhi Metro system.

Special sections and future expansion

Special sections of the museum feature panels on Metroman E Sreedharan, a mock metro tunnel, a model of the Operations Control Centre, dioramas of Delhi landmarks and a photo gallery documenting visits by dignitaries. The DMRC said more than 50 panels, kiosks and models have been installed so far, with additional displays planned under the Phase II expansion.

Patel Chowk museum closed

Tracing the background, the DMRC said the concept of a metro museum was first envisioned in 2008, leading to the opening of India’s first Metro Rail Museum at Patel Chowk on December 31 that year. The Patel Chowk museum, which attracted thousands of students and visitors annually, has now been closed following the launch of the new facility at Supreme Court station.

ALSO READ: Namo Bharat, metro train to connect Delhi with Noida Airport: Check full details here