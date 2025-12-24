Virat Kohli moves closer to Sachin Tendulkar's world record with century vs Andhra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Virat Kohli scored his 58th List A century against Andhra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy clash at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He moved closer to Virat Kohli's world record of most List A centuries. In the meantime, Delhi are inches closer to registering their maiden win.

Bengaluru:

Star India batter Virat Kohli smacked yet another century in the 50-overs format. After retiring from Test cricket, he has been in phenomenal form, scoring a half-century in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, which was followed by twin centuries against South Africa at home and now in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Andhra.

Meanwhile, it is not Virat’s centuries that deserve to make the headline but the strike rate at which he is batting. Notably, he is known for his sheer consistency and it looks like he has unlocked the 2016 version of himself, but the change in strike rate is striking. He is batting in an aggressive manner, something that hasn’t been seen in a long, long time. It will only excite the fans as the veteran seems completely locked in for the ODI World Cup 2027.

With the century, Kohli has moved closer to yet another Sachin Tendulkar’s world record. The Master Blaster, as he is popularly known, holds the record for most centuries in List A cricket. He has scored 60 tons in the format, while the current India international stands at 58. He is currently just two centuries shy of matching Tendulkar’s record and three of breaking it.

Most centuries in List A cricket:

Player Centuries Sachin Tendulkar 60 Virat Kohli 58 Graham Gooch 44 Graeme Hick 40 Kumar Sangakkara 39

Delhi win by four wickets

Delhi registered a four-wicket win over Andhra in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli’s knock of 131 runs off 101 balls got the job done for the team. Batting at four, Nitish Rana too played a charismatic knock of 77 runs. Opener Priyansh Arya also got going, as he added 74 runs off 44 balls.

Among bowlers, Simarjeet Singh stole the show. The pacer clinched a five-wicket haul in Bengaluru as Andhra posted 298 runs on the board in the first innings. Prince Yadav was effective too, clinching three.