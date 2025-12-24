Live BMC Elections 2026: Tiff between BJP and Shiv Sena over seat sharing as Shinde demands 112 Mumbai seats Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are set to announce their alliance today ahead of the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections. The day begins with a joint visit to Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park, followed by a press conference at Hotel Blue Sea in Worli at 12 pm. Stay tuned.

Ahead of the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections, political activity in Maharashtra has picked up pace, with parties racing to finalise alliances and seat-sharing arrangements. Today marks a key development as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray are set to formally announce their alliance. A joint press conference will be held at Hotel Blue Sea in Worli at 12 pm. Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has called a meeting of his MLAs at his official residence, Devgiri Bungalow, at 7 pm. In Mumbai, NCP (SP) has asked Congress for 53 seats. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pressed the BJP for 112 of the 227 seats in Mumbai, citing recent local election successes and strong urban support. The BJP has offered him 90 seats, but Shinde insists on a larger share, warning that traditional Shiv Sena voters may avoid voting for the BJP in front of the Thackeray factions, said sources.

