Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are set to announce their alliance today ahead of the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections. The day begins with a joint visit to Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park, followed by a press conference at Hotel Blue Sea in Worli at 12 pm. Stay tuned.

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Ahead of the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections, political activity in Maharashtra has picked up pace, with parties racing to finalise alliances and seat-sharing arrangements. Today marks a key development as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray are set to formally announce their alliance. A joint press conference will be held at Hotel Blue Sea in Worli at 12 pm. Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has called a meeting of his MLAs at his official residence, Devgiri Bungalow, at 7 pm. In Mumbai, NCP (SP) has asked Congress for 53 seats. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pressed the BJP for 112 of the 227 seats in Mumbai, citing recent local election successes and strong urban support. The BJP has offered him 90 seats, but Shinde insists on a larger share, warning that traditional Shiv Sena voters may avoid voting for the BJP in front of the Thackeray factions, said sources. 

Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on Maharashtra news...

Live updates :Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NCP (Ajit Pawar) to launch BMC election campaign today

    The Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar will kick off its campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections today. Ajit Pawar is scheduled to address a rally in Chembur as part of the campaign launch. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare will also be present at the rally. The event is being organised by MLA Sana Malik, and senior leader Nawab Malik is expected to attend as well.

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Sanjay Raut confirms Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance for BMC elections

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will formally come together today to declare an alliance. He called it a “moment of joy for Maharashtra and the Marathi people.” Raut noted that for 20 years, the Thackeray brothers had been apart, causing setbacks for the state. “Now, to teach the BJP a lesson and stop the ongoing exploitation in Mumbai, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have joined forces,” he said. 

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Ajit Pawar calls meeting of MLAs; what's on agenda?

    BMC elections live: NCP leader Ajit Pawar has called a meeting of his party MLAs today at 7 pm at his official residence, Devgiri Bungalow. The meeting will focus on strategies for the upcoming municipal elections, including the allocation of responsibilities to party legislators. MLAs will also be consulted on the possibility of forming an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s party in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, as discussions over seat-sharing continue.

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NCP (SP) demands for 53 seats from Congress for BMC elections

    According to sources, the NCP (SP) has asked the Congress for 53 seats in Mumbai. Meanwhile, in the alliance with Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar has demanded 22 seats. The Congress plans to contest the elections in Mumbai independently but is also negotiating a possible alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Two rounds of talks have already taken place. Congress has offered 60 seats, while Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is pushing for a 50:50 split. Senior NCP leaders stated that if the party gets 53 seats, the alliance in Mumbai will be confirmed.

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NCP-Congress seat sharing talks underway

    BMC elections live: Seat sharing talks are underway between the NCP (SP) and Congress. 

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BMC elections: Shinde demands more Mumbai seats, challenges BJP allocation, say sources

    According to sources, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demanded 112 of the 227 seats in Mumbai from the BJP for the upcoming BMC elections. So far, the BJP has offered him 90 seats, but Shinde is not satisfied with the allocation. Citing recent local election successes and strong urban support, Shinde insists on a larger share. He claims that traditional Shiv Sena voters in Mumbai are unlikely to vote for the BJP in front of the Thackeray factions, which is why he is pressing for 112 seats. Shinde also reportedly highlighted Shiv Sena’s strong strike rate in assembly, parliamentary, and municipal elections. He warned that if more seats in Mumbai witness a Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena contest, the Uddhav-led Sena and MNS may not perform well on issues of development and Hindutva.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Key election dates ahead

    The final list of candidates and symbols will be released on January 3. Voting across 29 municipal corporations is scheduled for January 15, with counting and results to be announced on January 16.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Shiv Sena-BJP hold late night meeting

    A late-night marathon meeting took place between Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. The nearly five-hour-long discussion focused on forming alliances in Mumbai, Thane, KDMC, Mira-Bhayandar, and Navi Mumbai municipal corporations. Regarding the BMC, both parties have agreed on roughly 180 seats, but disputes remain unresolved on around 40 seats. In Thane Municipal Corporation, the BJP is pushing for an equal split of seats, but the Shinde-led Sena is not in agreement. Another meeting between party leaders is scheduled today to try and resolve the remaining seat-sharing issues. The Shinde faction has stated that the seat distribution is in the final stages and is expected to be finalised soon.

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Election process underway

    The nomination process for civic polls began on Tuesday. Nominations will be accepted till December 30, scrutiny will take place on December 31, and withdrawals are allowed until January 2.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Raj Thackeray-Uddhav Thackeray alliance announcement at 12 pm

    Maharashtra elections news live: The official announcement of the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance is expected at 12 noon. The press conference is likely to outline the alliance strategy for the upcoming civic elections.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP election manaagement meeting today at 10 am

    Maharashtra news live: A meeting of the BJP’s election management committee will be held today. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 am at the party’s state office in Mumbai. State minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, and other committee members will be present. The discussion will focus on election campaigning, public meetings, and overall strategy. 

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Nomination process begins for BMC elections

    The nomination process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections has officially started from the 23rd. On the first day itself, the civic administration distributed a total of 4,165 nomination forms to prospective candidates. However, despite the large number of forms issued, no candidate submitted a nomination on the opening day. 

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray to reach memorial at 11 am

    Both leaders are scheduled to arrive at the memorial at 11 am. They will offer floral tributes and pay their respects to Balasaheb Thackeray before moving ahead with the day’s programme.

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray to visit Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial

    Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray will begin the day by visiting Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Big political day begins in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra live: Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray prepare to make a major alliance announcement today. This development comes just 22 days before voting for key municipal bodies across the state.

