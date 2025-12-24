Fadnavis mocks Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's reunion ahead of BMC polls: 'As if Russia, Ukraine came together...' The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have announced a surprise alliance for the Mumbai civic polls, with Uddhav and Raj Thackeray presenting a united front. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mocked the tie-up, claiming it would not influence the election outcome.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra's political scenario witnessed a dramatic shift as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) officially came together for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced their alliance at a joint press conference in Mumbai, where Uddhav declared that the Thackeray family continues to hold the leadership mantle in the state. "Only Thackeray can lead Maharashtra," he asserted.

Fadnavis slams alliance as an attempt to stay relevant

Reacting strongly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mocked the reunion of the cousins, claiming it was being exaggerated in a manner comparable to an international diplomatic breakthrough. He remarked, "The hype is being created in such a way as if Russia and Ukraine have come together... and Zelenskyy and Putin are talking." According to Fadnavis, both parties have lost public trust due to what he called politics of appeasement and are now joining forces merely to protect their identity.

Mahayuti confident of victory in Mumbai

Fadnavis insisted that the alliance would not affect the outcome of the polls and that Mumbai's voters stand firmly with the Mahayuti. "Coming together of these two parties will have no impact. Both parties have joined hands to save their identity. People of Mumbai have seen development work done by us and that is why Mumbai is with us and will remain so. Mahayuti will win Mumbai," he added.

'Thackerays' track record is of corruption and self-interest'

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis further said that their (Thackerays) track record is of corruption and self-interest. Their alliance is for their own political survival and it will not make any significant political difference, the CM said. "Thackerays are not the lone representatives of Marathi people and Mumbai....Mumbai will stand firm with our government. People will see Mahayuti government's performance, its vision for the future and for ensuring that Marathi people get homes in the city," Fadnavis added.

'Thackerays union won't impact BMC poll outcome'

Meanwhile, the BJP downplayed the potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Mumbai civic elections, saying the tie-up will have no impact on the poll outcome. Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam made the remarks after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted that an alliance between the parties led by cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would be announced on Wednesday.

"There will be no impact on the outcome of the BMC elections, even if the Thackeray cousins come together and contest the polls," Satam told a regional news channel. He claimed that the people of Mumbai have decided to vote in large numbers in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti. "I believe Mumbaikars have made up their mind to support the BJP-led Mahayuti, and the mayor will be elected from our corporators only," Satam added.

ALSO READ: Live BMC Polls: BJP–Shiv Sena seat-sharing talks near finish, Shinde's party likely to get 96 seats, say sources