This is how Kapil Sharma protested against violence after first attack on his Canada cafe Kapil Sharma had protested the Canada Cafe attack by visiting the restaurant alongside his wife, Ginni Chatrath, the first time it happened. Speaking out against the incident, Kapil highlighted the importance of standing against violence and showed solidarity with the staff and patrons.

Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe was attacked for the third time in a span of four months. A video of the firing incident is going viral, which shows shots being fired at property in the late hours. While Kapil hasn’t directly addressed the firing incident so far, he shared a video of his renovated property in August, marking the first time he did so. He also posted a one-liner on standing up against violence.

On August 3, less than a month after the first attack on Kap's Cafe took place on July 10, Kapil Sharma expressed his gratitude for the administration in Canada and announced that the gates to Kap's Cafe are now open for public.

How did Kapil Sharma react to first attack on Canada cafe?

Posting the video, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you Mayor Brenda Locke, @surreypoliceservice and all the officials who visited @thekapscafe_ to show their love and support. United we stand against violence. We’re truly grateful (sic)." Watch the video here:

In yet another post, Canada police officers were seen enjoying a meal at Kapil Sharma's cafe, a gesture by the comedian for their unwavering support. He wrote, "We are truly honoured to have @themayorofsurrey , members of @surreypoliceservice , and other respected officials visit @thekapscafe_ . Your support and presence mean a lot to us and to the community we serve. Thank you for taking the time to stop by."

No sooner had Kapil Sharma shared this post than his fans congratulated him and extended his good wishes for his cafe's second innings. Son of Sardaar 2 actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Will visit soon!". Fans also supported Kapil and penned, "Wow, this is so beautiful & amazing Kapil bhai!! Kabhi Canada aaoonga to yahan jarur visit karunga", “Indian police family eating with US police… only at Kaps Café." However, history repeated itself when Kap's Cafe was attacked again on August 8. Only this time, it was more severe as 25 rounds of bullets were fired.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility of third cafe attack

Moments after the third firing incident, gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the attack. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu alias Nepali posted a message on social media. In their post, they wrote, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. We, Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu, take responsibility for the three rounds of firing at Kaps Caffe in Surrey today. We have no enmity with the public. Those who have issues with us should stay away. People who do illegal work, cheat others for money, or speak against religion in Bollywood should also be prepared -- bullets can come from anywhere."

Reportedly, Kapil Sharma even received death threats after the first two attacks on his cafe. He is yet to react to the third firing incident on Kap's Cafe.

