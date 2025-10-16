Kapil Sharma's cafe attacked again in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for firing | VIDEO A third round of firing was reported at Kapil Sharma's cafe Kaps Caffe in Surrey. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu alias Nepali claimed responsibility through a social media post, warning those involved in illegal activities or speaking against religion.

New Delhi:

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's restaurant, Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey has been targeted yet again by gunfire on Thursday. This is the third such firing incident reported at the cafe. A video of the firing has also surfaced online, showing shots being fired at the establishment in the late hours.

Shortly after the incident, gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the firing. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu alias Nepali posted a message on social media. In their post, they wrote, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. We, Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu, take responsibility for the three rounds of firing at Kaps Caffe in Surrey today. We have no enmity with the public. Those who have issues with us should stay away. People who do illegal work, cheat others for money, or speak against religion in Bollywood should also be prepared -- bullets can come from anywhere."

(Image Source : FACEBOOK)A social media post by a gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

How the series of firings began

The first firing incident at Kapil Sharma's cafe took place on July 10, just a week after the cafe's grand opening. Within a month on August 7, a second firing was reported at the same location. The latest attack marks the third such incident. On both occasions, the glass windows of the cafe were broken, although no one was hurt either time. However, the cafe remained closed for several days after the incident and was opened again. Following the earlier shootings, Kapil Sharma had reacted publicly, saying that it was a difficult time for him but he would face the situation with courage. Canadian authorities had also assured strict action and had deployed officers to the scene.

Actor received death threats

After the first two firing incidents, Kapil Sharma reportedly received death threats. In the wake of this, Mumbai Police tightened his security arrangements and also provided protection to his family members. Notably, Sharma opened Kap's Cafe on July 4, 2025, in Surrey. The official Instagram page of Kap's Cafe uploaded several pictures and videos announcing the news. For the caption, they wrote, "The wait is over. The doors are open. See you at Kap’s Cafe!"

