Kapil Sharma's PA gets Rs 1 crore extortion call from man claiming to be from Bishnoi gang Recently, a man claiming to be a member of the Bishnoi gang called comedian Kapil Sharma's PA and demanded extortion of Rs 1 crore. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

Four days ago, a man claiming to be a member of the Bishnoi gang called comedian Kapil Sharma's PA and demanded extortion of Rs 1 crore and threatened to kill him if he did not pay. Comedian Kapil Sharma's PA informed the Mumbai Police of this matter. Following up quickly on the complaint, the Mumbai Police launched an investigation and arrested Dilip Choudhary from North Pargana, Bengal, in connection with this case.

The investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Following the investigation, the Crime Branch arrested the accused from West Bengal and brought him to Mumbai. He was produced in court, where the court remanded him to police custody until September 30. The accused is currently being interrogated, and efforts are being made to determine the motive behind the threat. However, police investigations have so far revealed no direct link between Dilip Chaudhary and the Bishnoi gang.

Earlier in August, the Mumbai Police provided security cover for comedian Kapil Sharma after two firing incidents at his cafe in Canada. For the unversed, Kapil’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in another attack on August 7. The first attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe took place on July 10.

When did Kapil Sharma’s cafe open?

Comedian Kapil Sharma opened Kap's Cafe on July 4, 2025, in Surrey, Canada. The official Instagram page of Kap's Cafe uploaded several pictures and videos announcing the news. For the caption, they wrote, "The wait is over. The doors are open. See you at Kap’s Cafe!"

Kapil Sharma's work front

Kapil Sharma is a well-known comedian who rose to fame with his hit comedy chat shows such as 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Apart from these, he has also appeared in several Bollywood films. Kapil made his acting debut with the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' in 2015, where he played the role of Shiv Ram Kishan Kumar.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', recently concluded its third season with a finale episode featuring Akshay Kumar. Talking about his upcoming projects, he will be next seen in Anukalp Goswami's film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'.

