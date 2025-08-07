Firing reported again at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility Notably, this is the second attempted attack on Kap's Cafe in Surrey. Reports suggest that there are at least six bullet holes in the windows of Kap's Cafe.

Toronto:

Firing was reported again at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada's Surrey on Thursday. This cafe was recently reopened after it was targeted on July 8. His cafe's windows had around a dozen of bullet holes. Police officers reached the spot and a probe is underway.

Notably, this is the second attempted attack on Kap's Cafe in Surrey. Reports suggest that there are at least six bullet holes in the windows of Kap's Café.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack and the threat has been posted on social media.

Read the threat letter

The post on social media threatens that Goldie Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang take responsibility for the firing that took place at Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe in Surrey. “We called him but he did not hear the ring so action had to be taken there - now if he does not hear, then the next action will be taken in Mumbai, the threat reads.

However, Mumbai police is verifying this post from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Similar incident in July this year

Last month, shots were fired at Kapil Sharma's newly opened restaurant in Canada's Surrey. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) stated that it responded to a call from a business at 1:50 am local time on Thursday. It did not name the business establishment.



According to reports, Sharma's Kap's Cafe was the target of the attack. There is no reaction from the Comedian's team yet. "On Thursday, July 10, at 1:50 am, Surrey Police Service was called to a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired," the SPS said.



"Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside," it said.