'Go get your oil, securing Strait of Hormuz is not for us': Trump lashes out at allies amid Iran war

Washington:

US President Donald Trump sharply criticised American allies for not stepping up in support of the United States amid its ongoing military operations against Iran. Addressing reporters, he said nations reliant on the Strait of Hormuz should take responsibility for keeping it open, adding that the American military would likely wind down its attacks within two to three weeks. He stated, "go get your own oil" and insisted that securing the strategic chokepoint is "not for us." Trump made the comments shortly after signing an executive order aimed at restricting mail-in voting. "That's not for us... That will be for France. That will be for whoever's using the strait".

Rising attacks escalate regional tensions

The closure of the vital maritime route has already pushed average US gasoline prices beyond USD 4 per gallon. The situation intensified further after American forces struck the central Iranian city of Isfahan, producing a massive fireball, while Tehran targeted a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

More than a month since the US and Israel launched operations, the conflict has caused over 3,000 deaths and severely disrupted global supplies of oil and natural gas. Markets have reacted sharply, with prices of essential commodities rising worldwide.

Trump, who has alternated between signalling diplomatic progress and issuing stern warnings, had earlier released footage of the strike on Isfahan.

Fuel prices surge as markets absorb shock

Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, a route that normally handles one-fifth of the world's oil shipments, has fuelled a spike in global crude prices. Repeated attacks on regional energy assets have also contributed to the volatility. Brent crude hovered near USD 107 per barrel on Tuesday, marking an increase of over 45 per cent since the war began on February 28.

On social media, Trump directly blamed allies such as the United Kingdom and France, accusing them of refusing to join a conflict they were not consulted about. "You will have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil," he added. He also criticised France for not permitting overflight rights for aircraft carrying supplies to Israel, although Paris has allowed the US Air Force to use the Istres base under specific conditions.

European partners distance themselves from the conflict

Several European nations have opted to stay away from the military campaign. Spain announced the closure of its airspace to US aircraft linked to the war. Meanwhile, Italy recently denied the use of the Sigonella air base in Sicily for an operation tied to the offensive, The AP reported citing an official familiar with the matter. Despite this, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto clarified that the US still has access to Italian bases and maintained that bilateral relations remain unaffected.

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